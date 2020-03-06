



Work is now underway on the stretch of the coastal promenade between La Caleta beach and Cala Capitán at a cost of 475,000 euros with completion expected to take approximately three months.

The refurbishment and improvements, were planned during in the previous mandate by the councillor of Playas at the time, Luisa Boné, and consist of the repair and in some places the erection of a wall along the two kilometre stretch of walkway that joins the two beaches.

Additional safety measures will see the placement of a wooden railing and the repair of the pavement in those sections which are in poor condition.

The walkway will also be illuminated along the entire route with the lights integrated into the wall that runs along the promenade so that it will provide an indirect light that does not produce light pollution providing an attraction for people to walk at night along this beautiful area of the Orihuela Costa.