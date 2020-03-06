



By Andrew Atkinson

There’s no hiding place for the bookies at Hereford on Saturday, with A. J. Honeyball trained Hideaway Vic (4.40) napped to win the Class 4 Maiden Hurdle over 3m 1f at the Herefordshire track.

Ridden by Aidan Coleman, Hideaway Vic, finished second at Plumpton on heavy going in January, over 3 miles. Coleman is also tipped on board Eaglehill (5.15).

Dan Skelton trained Northofthewall (2.20) ridden by Harry Skelton is tipped to land the opening race.

David Pipe trained Buster Edwards (2.55) ridden by David Noonan; Subcontinent (3.30) trained by Venetia Williams and ridden by Charlie Deutsch; Baby King (4.05) trained by T. George and ridden by J. J. Burke.

*Sandown Park’s Saturday meeting has been abandoned, due to a waterlogged course.

The post No hiding place for bookies at Hereford appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.