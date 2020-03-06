



By Andrew Atkinson

Nick Alexander duo Clan Legend and Offthehook ridden by Kinneston, Fife-based stable jockey Lucy Alexander are tipped at Ayr on Saturday, where the going is soft, heavy in places.

Clan Legend (1.55), selected to land the Tennents Light Class 3 Handicap over 2 miles, was noted when runner-up to Nuts Well in a C2 over 2m 3f at Wetherby in February.

Clan Legend (11st 12lb) with 9 career wins, finished third behind Billingsley (11st 5lb) at Haydock Park (C3) in January.

Offthehook (2.30) selected each-way (8-1) in the C4 Heverlee Mares Handicap Chase over 2m 5f, finished third at Doncaster (C3) in February, having won at Ayr in January, in good to soft, good in places ground.

Theflickeringlight (2.30) trained by Philip Kirby at Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond, North Yorkshire, is worthy of each-way support at 6-1.

Donald McCain jnr trained The Con Man (3.05) winner at Carlisle and Kelso over 2m 4f, is tipped to win the C3 Tennents Lager Handicap Hurdle over 2m 4f, with Brian Hughes up.

Marown (3.40) trained by Nicky Richards and ridden by Brian Hughes has the race at his mercy, strongly fancied at 4-7.

Border Victor (4.15) (ew). No No Mac (4.50) with Richard Johnson up. Castle Rushden (5.20) trained by Nicky Richards and ridden by Brian Hughes.

The post Follow the Clan! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.