



By Andrew Atkinson

Newmarket based trainer Julia Fielden saddles Spanish Mane (5.25) tipped each way (10-1) in the Class 6 toteplacepotstakes over 7 furlongs at Chelmsford’s evening meeting on Saturday, with 3lb claimer D. E. Hogan up.

Spanish Mane, a winner three times, finished a noted third at Kempton Park on February 12, in a Class 5 race over the same distance.

Jockey Tom Queally is booked to ride Spirited Guest (5.55) selected each-way in the Good Friday Spring Country Fair Handicap over 6 furlongs.

Charlie Appleby trained Beautiful Illusion (6.30) is tipped to win the Peter Andre Ladies Fillies’ Novice C4 Stakes over 1m, to follow-up a winning debut at Wolverhampton last month, with Ben Curtis up.

Ruby Gates (7.00) ew. Mildenberger (7.30). The Game Is On (8.00). Seventeen O Four (8.30) ew (14-1).

The post No Illusion’s for Appleby at Chelmsford appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.