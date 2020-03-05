



By Andrew Atkinson

Nicky Henderson heads for the 2020 Cheltenham Festival with some of his Seven Barrows big guns ready to fire during the four day meeting that gets underway on March 10.

“I’d love Shishkin to win the first race on the first day,” said Henderson, eyeing success in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

“A win takes the pressure off,” said Henderson, who flags up Shiskin as a potential winner.

“He’s got to be one of the best chances – it would be the perfect start,” added Henderson, who saddles Altior at the Festival one of the leading Seven Barrows lights in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Henderson, who saddles Santini in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, said of Shiskin: “He’s looked very good, a genuine two miler, a win would get the ball rolling.

“I think he’s very good and looks very efficient – he’s got to prove himself – it will be a much bigger test than he’s had.”

Henderson, who also saddles Chantry House, entered in the Supreme and the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, said: “Chantry was very green at Cheltenham, on his first start over hurdles, but was foot perfect at Newbury.

“He travelled like a good horse -jumped like a good horse – and went away like a good horse,” said Henderson.

Trainer Philip Kirby will saddle Green Oaks Farm, Richmond, North Yorkshire based stables star Lady Buttons at the Cheltenham Festival. All the latest news bulletins will be live online.

*Andrew Atkinson’s live updates news and tips will appear daily during the Cheltenham Festival, sponsored by Silverstones Algorfa.

The post Henderson rolls out Cheltenham Festival big guns appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.