



Racing San Miguel 1-1 CF Il-Licitana Raval ‘A’

Racing San Miguel remain in the top three of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 following a 1-1 draw against CF Il-Licitana Raval ‘A’ at the Montesico Blanco.

Brazilian striker Vazquinho, who switched to Racing this season from neighbours CD Montesinos, gave San Miguel the lead.

In what was a hard fought encounter, Racing were thwarted in taking all three points, when former player Antonio stooped to equalise to take a share of the spoils.

Racing sit a point behind CF Esportiva on 39 points, with runaway leaders Santa Pola CF top, on 51 points.

Racing San Miguel visit twelfth place CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo at the weekend.