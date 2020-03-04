



CD Montesinos promotion nears

CD Montesinos are set to return to the Valencia Regional Group 8 – in the wake of suffering relegation to the 2nd Regional Group 14 last season.

“Following the 2-1 win against CF Sporting Albatera ‘A’ on March 1, I think we will get promoted back to the 1st Regional,” talisman Maccan exclusively told The Leader.

The Los Montesinos, Alicante based outfit reached the 1st Regional, only to be relegated after the sacking of coach Carlos Perez, and appointment of caretaker coach, ex-player Ruben, in November 2018.

The 2019-20 season saw the appointment of new coach, Murcia born Jesus Santander, formerly at FC Torrevieja (CD Torrevieja) who brought in assistant manager Ignacio Iannopolo (Nacho), goalkeeping coach, Juan Carlos Linuesa (Juan Carlos), and fitness coach Chema.

“The coach Jesus came to the club and gave the players a ‘free rein’ – that was different from other managers,” said Maccan.

CD Montesinos have topped the 2nd Regional Group 14 for most of the campaign, loyally backed by the ‘Full Monte’ supporters, who have stood by the club, through thick and thin.

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron has been active at the Municipal stadium in recent years, pouring in finances, with a new stand constructed and updating changing room facilities.

Last season a new pitch was laid, for the benefit of the club’s teams, from benjamin, infantil, youth and senior, costing 100,000€.

The champagne is on ice – with corks set to pop – come the end of the season, with promotion back to the 1st Regional, at the first attempt, pending.

Last season a plethora of issues unsettled the club; the sacking of Carlos, laying of a new pitch that lead to playing home fixtures away in latter games, injuries, and a leg-break suffered by Maccan.

“Relegation last season came after I broke my leg, and other players injured. It was a big blow for everyone concerned at the club,” said Maccan.

“If we fulfil our fight and return to the 1st Regional, promotion will be good for the town,” said Maccan.