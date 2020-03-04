SOUTH PACIFIC REHEARSALS UNDERWAY





Studio32 Musical Theatre Company are pleased to announce that rehearsals for our next production are well in advance. The plot centres on an American Naval Nurse, Ensign Nellie Forbush who has been stationed on a South Pacific Island during World War II. Nellie falls in love with a middle-aged expatriate French plantation owner but struggles to accept his mixed-race children.

The Musical has many memorable songs like, ‘Nothing Like a Dame’, ‘Wash that man right outa my hair’ and the shows signature tune, ‘Some Enchanted evening’.

The character Nellie Forbush, is being played by local entertainer Shannon Campbell (pictured).

Local charities will once again benefit from the show which will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre between Wednesday 27th and Saturday 30th of May with the performances starting at 7:30pm.

Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros and can be obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or by calling Philip on 602 617 848.