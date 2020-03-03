



Golf is a sport played internationally; you can see people in white with their bags filled with golf accessories. The game is played on a golf yard, it can be 50, 100 or 200 yards depending on your level of play.

All you must do to win this game is hit the ball to a hole and you’ll be awarded on how close the balls are to the target area. The yard has a microchip fixed in each driving-range ball.

Some yards have the best style on the way it is built. Great designs have you can find some designs online, through documentaries and magazines. Yet, let’s check out the top golf yard and bring out the finest in golf style.

Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club is in Augusta, Georgia, United States. Designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie, It is one of the most well-known golf clubs internationally. The club is for a profit corporation so there’s no idea how the incomes, membership or holdings are. The club is founded by Clifford Roberts and Bobby Jones and made its opening for the first play in 1932.

You might remember the Masters Tournament; it was once hosted by this club. Augusta National Golf Club was once toped in America’s 100 greatest courses back in Golf Digest’s 2009 list.

Royal County Down G.C.

Based on Newcastle, it consists of 7,186 yards. You could see the Mountains of Mourne in the background that is to the south. It is covered in golden bloom. It is such a beautiful place with a nice view. Donald Steel designed this gorgeous place most recently. It has a green and flat surface and tons of blind shots. It is simply a blissful place to play golf. Royal Country Down G.C is simply of the magnificent golf yard.

National Golf Links of America

National Golf Links of America is a renowned connections style green in Southampton, New York. It is situated on Long Island between Shinnecock Hills Golf Club and Peconic Bay. The pitch was structured by Charles B. Macdonald.

The latter was acquainted with golf at St. Andrews and was playing numerous rounds there with Tom Morris, Sr, Tom Morris, Jr., both of whom were numerous victors of the Open Championship which was established in 1860 as the primary significant title in golf.

Pine Valley (N.J.) G.C.

Pine Valley, N.J is in the U.S.A. and is 7,057 yards. It was rated as the number one course in Golf Magazine’s 100 Top Course. It is original and has a unique style. It was designed by George C. Thomas Jr., H.S. Colt, A.W. Tillinghast, and Walter Travis.

The club combines all the good things together to complete to make the game easier. For instance, it has a strategic point when it comes to the target point and it also has one of the best plans.

