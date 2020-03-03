The line-up for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has been confirmed after a gripping group stage came to an end.

The semi-final match-up for the SCG double-header has been confirmed

India will face 2009 champions England at 15h00 local time

South Africa will then face hosts and four-time winners Australia at 19h00

India will face England before Australia take on South Africa in semi-finals starting at 15h00 and 19h00 respectively on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The line-up was confirmed when both the Proteas and West Indies were awarded a point after no play was possible due to rain in the group stage’s final game at Sydney Showground.

India were the only team to emerge from the groups with a perfect record and their clash with England is a re-run of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup Final at Lord’s, won by Heather Knight’s side.

Hosts Australia, having booked their place in the knockout stages with victory over New Zealand on Monday, face 2014 semi-finalists South Africa who topped Group B.

Australia have won the tournament four times, England won the inaugural edition back in 2009 and India have reached the final four on three occasions.

The two match winners will then go into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final, to be played on 8 March – International Women’s Day – at the MCG.