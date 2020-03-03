RYANAIR AND BRITISH AIRWAYS CANCEL FLIGHTS





Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread

No flights to or from Alicante-Elche or Corvera airports affected

Ryanair and British Airways have cancelled a plethora of flights between the UK, parts of Europe and to America, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

No flights to or from Alicante-Elche or Corvera airports are affected by Ryanair – who have announced it is reducing frequencies on some routes by up to 25%, noted those affecting flights to and from Italy, where the coronavirus worsens.

Dublin-based Ryanair announced on Monday, March 2, that it would operate a reduced schedule during March 17 and April 8.

The move comes about, due to a significant drop in bookings over the period, caused by concern over COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Additional measures by Ryanair include rolling schedule cuts, allocating leave or paid leave to pilots and cabin crew, working with suppliers to cut costs, and freezing recruitment, promotion and pay.

British Airways flights to or from Spain are not affected.

BA cancellations include flights between Heathrow and Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland and New York’s JFK.

BA has also cancelled flights between Gatwick and Italy, France and Albania and London City flights, to and from Italy and Germany, in the aftermath of COVID-19 cases in the UK.

A spokesperson from BA said the changes to its timetable were as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, that would see a number of flights merged, between March 16 and March 28.

“We will be contacting customers on cancelled flights so we can discuss their travel options, including re-booking onto other carriers, where possible,” said the BA spokesperson.

Full refunds or booking with BA for a later date of travel have been put in place.