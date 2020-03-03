MOJÁCAR MARKS DÍA DE ANDALUCÍA WITH A WEEKEND OF CELEBRATIONS





There was a full weekend of celebrations in Mojácar to celebrate Día de Andalucia, with the traditional raising of the Andalucían flag at the Plaza del Ayuntamiento by the town’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, accompanied by her fellow Councillors and members of the public.

The Town Band gave a rendition of the Andalucían anthem as the flag rose, followed by a medley of Spanish music that soon had locals and visitors on their feet, for a dance to celebrate the day.

The Council’s programme of events continued with the release of green and white biodegradable balloons in the Plaza Nueva, followed later by the much anticipated giant paella, offered free to everyone coming along to the Plaza de Parterre.

As always, there was a concert later at the Centro de Usos Múltiples showcasing the skills of the local guitar students, directed by Pedro Clemente, along with the talents of the dancers from Gustavo Criado’s Dance School and Nicky Mainstone’s Prodanza School.

Earlier in the week, the Bartolomé Flores schoolchildren held their own little celebration by gathering for a typical Andalucían breakfast at break time. The very characteristic and nutritious snack, including bread with oil and tomato, was organised by Mojácar Council’s Education Department with several the parents on hand to help.

The local Education Councillor, Ana Garcia, added that utilising products from the area as part of a Mediterranean diet is not only a return to healthy customs, but the perfect way to celebrate and value Andalucían culture, especially on this special day.