



On the 25th February, HELP Vega Baja held their AGM in Casa Cultura, San Miguel and nominations were received and accepted for the Elective Committee. Michele Masson was returned as President and Richard Garland remains in place as Charity Secretary.

After 5 years in post, Carole Jones stood down as Treasurer to spend more time travelling and Sue Birchenough was elected to join the committee as Treasurer. Michele presented Carole with a bouquet of flowers on behalf of the charity and spoke of the friendship that had developed throughout the charity with Carole. She also mentioned that Carole would not be leaving the charity entirely and would remain a much-valued volunteer.

Members were presented with a copy of the accounts and were delighted to hear that the charity had helped a record number of people throughout 2019 with donations reaching in excess of 74,000 euros. Michele Masson explained “much of our efforts in 2019 were directed towards supporting families who were affected by the floods.

It was amazing how the community rallied around to raise funds and of course how volunteers from the charity went way beyond what anyone could expect and were often found helping families in their homes during the day and dressed up and smiling on an evening attending fundraising events.

2020 is a special year for the charity as we celebrate 40 years supporting people in the Vega Baja area. We will be holding some fabulous events and we very much hope that people will come along to support us. In particular we have our second golf event in June and we are hoping to have a gala ball later in the year – this is all in addition to our Spring, Christmas Fayres and so much more!

For more information on how you can support HELP Vega Baja, to sign up as a member or become a volunteer, visit www.helpvegabaja.com call 966 723 733 or visit their Facebook Page.