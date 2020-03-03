



Every year Alfies Golf Society raise money for a charity nominated by the captain and in 2019 Wayne Stevenson chose the Elche Children’s Care Home.

With the hard work from the committee running various events like Captain’s bunker, fantasy golf, fines, football cards, Captain’s challenge etc, support and generosity from our members, and Cat and Liz (proprietors of Alfies Bar who ran various fund raisers on our behalf) we managed to raise €2,200.

The presentation was held at Alfies Bar on the 27th February 2020 to Michelle, the representative from Elche Children’s Care Home. Michelle informed us that our donation would go towards the purchase of a much needed minibus to allow the children to go on non vocational courses and excursions.

Many thanks to everyone involved with Alfies Golf Society and we look forward to supporting our new captain and his charity during the 2020 season.

Wayne Stevenson, Captain 2019