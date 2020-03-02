



Roses are one of the most fragrant and loved flowers in the garden – whether it is floribunda or hybrid tea – and a symbol of love.

During March rose trees and bushes require pruning of stems to 15cm (hybrid teas) and 30cm (floribundas) with a rosefeed, compost mulching given.

A woody perennial flowering plant, there are over 30 different species and thousands of cultivars of the rose, including standard, shrubs, climbing, rambling and trailing varieties.

The rose flower size and shape comes with a wide selection of colours, from white, yellow, red and pink, amongst others, with aromas filling the air.

Associated with Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love, according to legend, her tears and her lover, Adonis’ blood, watered the ground, from where the red roses grew. The most identified symbol of Love.

Grown, for their beauty as a cut flower and fragrance, it is used in perfume, with the rose oil obtained by steam, distilling the crushed petals of roses.

Did you know it takes approximately 2,000 flowers to produce one gramme of oil?

The production technique for rose oil originated in Persia, spreading through Arabia and India, and into eastern Europe.

Rose petals and flower buds are used to flavour ordinary tea, and combined to make herbal teas.

Rosewater can be used for cooking, cosmetics, medicine and religious practices.

Most species of roses are native to Asia, with smaller numbers native to Europe, North America, and northwestern Africa, with plants ranging in size, from compact, miniature roses, to climbers.