



Bigastro 1 Torrevieja CF 3

Torrevieja claimed their eighth consecutive victory on Sunday with a fine 3-1 win away at fifth placed Bigastro.

Goals from Noah and Alex Ruz saw the visitors take a two goal half time lead before the home side pulled a goal back immediately after the interval.

Bigastro piled on the pressure but Iván Martínez’s boys were able to withstand the pressure before Pable made the game safe.

However despite their excellent form, with only one place available, promotion to Regional One seems unlikely as with just 6 matches remaining they trail league leaders Montesinos by 13 points.