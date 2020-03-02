Feast of International Youth Football at Pinatar Arena





Spain’s U18 and U19 teams have arrived at Pinatar Arena where they are preparing for a friendly international double against Denmark.

The U19 squad, current European Champions, will face Denmark on Wednesday, at 11.30 am on the main Pinatar Arena, and then at 5:00 pm it will be the turn of the two U18 squads. Entry to both matches is free.

Currently the Pinatar facilities are hosting Winterthur of Switzerland, Dalian Pro of China and the women’s U20 team from Russia while during the coming week the women’s national teams of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ukraine and Iceland will all arrive for the Pinatar Cup 2020.