Disappointing trip to Aspe for Orihuela Costa Vets





Orihuela Costa Veteranos’s trip to Aspe UD ends in defeat after 5 minutes of madness from the referee.

With the home side lying second in the table and eager to avenge the 7-3 defeat they suffered early on in the season this away trip looked tough on paper.

It was Aspe UD who started the game better and reaped the rewards with two goals. The first a penalty and the 2nd from a free kick.

OCV hit back after Paul Gardner broke down the left wing and pulled a ball back from the touch line for Phill Dewhurst to squeeze in at the near post before Aspe got their third to make it 3-1.

Good play from the visitors saw them score another after a blocked shot rebounded off Alan Kennedy from close range to make it 3-2 but after the referee pointed to the centre spot he changed his decision, chalked off the goal and gave a free kick to the home team and a yellow card to Alan Kennedy for handball.

Minutes later Aspe were attacking in the visitors box. The ball was safely running out of play when two players innocently collided. This however saw a 2nd penalty awarded and also a 2nd yellow card for Alan Kennedy.

The penalty was dispatched with ease to leave the HT score 4-1.

Despite a dogged effort throughout the whole of the 2nd half the damage had been done and Aspe were able to add 3 more goals to their tally without reply before the game was over.

Full Time Score: Aspe UD 7 – 1 Orihuela Costa Veteranos

Goal Scorer : Phillip Dewhurst, Man of the Match: Hamed Belghazi

