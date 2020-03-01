Understanding the Types of Mental Health Professionals





The term “healthy lifestyle” is often confused with a physically fit person. Health goes way beyond physical appearance. If you want to be healthy, you need to make sure you are taking care of your body, as well as your mind. If you neglect either, you will find an imbalance in your life.

People, however, have been focusing more on their bodies at the expense of their minds. Given the materialistic world, we are living in, appearances have unfortunately become a common basis of judgment, leading to the neglect in our mental health. And just like medical doctors, there are a variety of mental health professionals who specialize in a specific area in the vast world of mental illnesses.

To help educate you more about mental health; below are examples of different types of mental health professionals.

Clinical Psychologists

Clinical Psychologists observe their patient’s mental thought processes, how they think as well as their interaction with everyone around them, in order to pinpoint the root cause of their complaint. Psychologists can help you deal with depression, anxiety or grief. By listening and observing your behavior, over a number of sessions, they can provide you with a treatment program.

As explained by professionals at https://www.apacenter.com/, psychologists will focus on your strengths to help you overcome your challenges and reach a state of emotional and mental wellbeing. However, it is important to note that psychologists do not prescribe medicines; instead, they use psychological treatments, which involve talking you out of behaviors and thoughts that are causing your mental illness.

Parenting Counselors

To help you navigate the challenges of parenthood, parenting counselors will teach you effective management skills and positive parenting behavior. Everyone wants the best for their children; to make sure they are being brought up in a supportive and loving environment.

However, throughout your kids’ life, you will require professional opinions on how to best deal with certain situations. Parenting counselors are especially helpful to parents who have children with special needs since they require a specific parenting approach that common people mostly lack.

Substance Abuse Counselor

These counselors work with patients who suffer from substance addiction. Dealing commonly with alcohol, and drug addicts, substance abuse counselors usually work within a group setup to help patients overcome their addictive behaviors. By providing a safe and non-judgmental environment, patients are encouraged to talk about their problems and what triggers their substance abuse behaviors.

Counselors will use their knowledge to teach patients specific coping mechanisms in order to neutralize their triggers and help them to socially reengage and relaunch their lives and careers. This is one of the most challenging branches of counseling and needs resilient individuals.

Marriage Therapists

With soaring divorce rates, in our modern age, the need for marriage therapists has become even more pressing. Couples, who have difficulties communicating and interacting, can seek the help of professional marriage therapists to live happily together. For marriage therapy to work, both spouses should show commitment and the will to put in the necessary work.

Most people resort to this kind of therapy when the damage has already been done and the marriage is falling apart. Marriage therapists, however, advise couples to seek therapy earlier, in order to improve their chances of protecting their marriage and enjoying a healthy relationship.

Learning Disabilities Psychologists

For children or adults who deal with learning challenges, like difficulties in speaking or solving math problems, learning disabilities psychologists are the professionals that can help. The extent of the neurological disability will vary from one person to the other. This specific type of disability can have huge negative impacts, especially on children, by subjecting the patients to other mental issues pertaining to bullying and low self-confidence.

However, learning disability psychologists have extensive knowledge and experience in dealing with all cases, children and adults alike. By providing the patient with a customized learning strategy, these psychologists can help them cope, maybe even overcome their learning challenges.

It is important to understand the different types of services each mental health professional can provide. This will give you the opportunity to know what kind of help you, or your child, need to seek. Caring for, and improving, your mental health will help you enjoy a healthy life.

Dealing with your underlying mental issue can be the key to treating a persisting physical problem you have been complaining about. Mental and physical health go hand in hand and just as you make time for physical checkups, make sure you are reaching out to the right mental health professional, to ensure your mental wellbeing.