Travel Destinations That Should Be in Everyone’s Bucket List





Are you unsure about where to go on your next vacation? Worry not, the world abounds with amazing destinations to explore. Regardless of your traveler’s profile, whether you’re going solo, taking your family on a discovery trip or your beloved spouse on a romantic retreat, some places on the map possess a truly magical, out-of-this-world aura.

Without further due, we’ve compiled some iconic destinations anyone should have on their travel bucket list. From Asia to the Americas, ready yourself for some astonishment!

1. The Himalayas, Nepal

It wouldn’t be fair to start off with anything other than the world’s tallest mountain range. Stretching between China and India and culminating at over 8,800 meters above sea level, the Himalayas offer some of the most spectacular views anywhere on the planet. If you’re a fan of expeditions or if you’re a mountain climbing enthusiast, then this one certainly deserves a top spot on your bucket list.

2. Siem Reap, Cambodia

Those who have already visited South East Asia, know how rich its culture is, how warm the people are, and how delicious the food tastes! Anybody who loves discovering ancient patrimony should head to Cambodia to explore the beauty of its temples and visit its historical sites, such as the iconic Angkor Wat. It’s also a very affordable destination, ideal if you’re backpacking or traveling on a budget.

3. Moscow, Russia

Could anything be more picturesque than a snowy winter holiday in Moscow? Pack up some cozy clothes to keep you comfortable and warm, as temperatures during this time of year can get as low as -10oC (or 14oF). Be ready to experience the magnificence of Red Square, the imposing Kremlin, and lots of heavy snow! A great city for shopping, too.

4. Paris, France

Now, this one might seem a little cliché, but the City of Lights always strikes as the world’s romance and bohème destination. Between sumptuous monuments, prolific museums, imposing avenues, and heavenly cuisine, you’re bound to fall in love with this rich and awe-inspiring European capital. The best time to visit is from April to June, as summers there are packed with flocks of tourists.

5. Cape Town, South Africa

Known as Africa’s Mother City, Cape Town is a place at the edge of the world. Situated on a rocky peninsula, this city boasts a vibrant, cosmopolitan culture, charming vibes, and natural landscapes, without forgetting world-class beaches. Being one of South Africa’s historic hotspot, Cape Town has a lot of interesting historic sites. One of which is the Cape of Good Hope Castle as mentioned at www.noxrentals.com/bucket-list-trip-cape-town/.

For first time visitors, it’s best to conduct some research to make the best of your trip there. Checking out some travel guide is sure to be a helpful resource for preparing your voyage and to familiarize yourself with everything this unique destination has to offer. From sightseeing spots to leisure activities, Cape Town shall hold no more secrets for you!

6. Cairo, Egypt

The Land of the Pharaohs is more than just sand and camel rides. As one of the world’s most populated urban areas, Cairo is a guarantee for a busy and memorable trip. Some of your mandatory stops will include the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Citadel, and the colorful Khan El Khalili market. Don’t hesitate to take a stroll around the neighborhoods of Zamalek and Maadi and ask the locals for recommendations on the best places to eat by addressing them as ‘Habibi’.

7. Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto is the cultural heart of Japan. Visiting this part of the globe is like stepping into another universe – and it will have you mesmerized at first sight. The city abounds with traditional temples and houses, not to mention the world-renowned cherry blossom trees, an iconic local staple that attracts thousands every year during spring. Take this opportunity to indulge in some sake and tasty sushi platters!

8. Machu Picchu, Peru

These majestic Inca ruins surrounded by mountain peaks are a mystical place for the explorers-at-heart. Get ready to experience impressive history and architecture, unparalleled sights, and to make some unforgettable memories in this beloved Latin American destination.

9. Maldives

Of course, we had to close off with a paradisiac island. Located just south of the Indian subcontinent, this small archipelago prides itself on harboring some of the most pristine beaches anywhere on earth. If you’re looking for a tranquil and relaxing tropical getaway, this one may just hit the spot!

All things considered, it was no easy task selecting destinations that would pay proper tribute to all the beauty the world offers. Yet hopefully, this guide will have provided you with some helpful knowledge and travel tips for adding some great places to your bucket list. Continue researching for where to fly off next and you’re bound to fall upon a destination that will surpass all your holiday expectations!