Torry lose against CD Cox





Sporting Guardamar hit four past CD Dolores

By Andrew Atkinson

REFC Torrevieja lost 1-0 to visitors CD Cox in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 at the Nelson Mandela stadium on Saturday.

Roberto came close to scoring, when hitting the bar, and an assist by Roberto saw Ivo head wide of the CD Cox post after 33 minutes.

The deciding goal came following good play by Oben, leading to Carmelo netting to take all three points to CD Cox.

CF Popular Orihuela extended the gap away from the bottom pack, gaining a 1-0 away win against second-bottom Monovar CF. CF Sporting San Fulgencio remain at the foot of the table.

Santa Pola CF are in top spot, ahead of CF Esportiva Il-Licitana, who meet third place Racing San Miguel on Sunday. Atletico de Catral are fourth.

Sporting Guardamar rocked CD Dolores in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14 with a 4-2 away win on Saturday.

A top of the table clash sees leaders CD Montesinos host CF Sporting Albatera A on Sunday. A results round-up and an interview with Monte talisman midfielder Maccan will be online this week.