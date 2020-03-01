Things about Cigars You Probably Didn’t Know





The world of cigars consists of great variety, opinions and facts. If you consider yourself more of a cigar aficionado, are you sure you are very familiar with everything about cigars? If not, here’s everything you need to know! So before you go buy your favorite cigar without having much insight, you should get to know more about it than just the name.

Everything Rarely Known About Cigars:

Two Hundred Pair of Hands Touch Each Cigar

Have you ever heard of the fact that around 200 pairs of hands touch your cigar before it is kept in the humidor? Well, that’s true. From seed selection to banding it up and everything in-between, all the variety of processes and stages that tobacco is taken through are done with the help of several hands.

Every single hand-rolled cigar takes a lot of the human effort to prepare, get boxed up and then sent to you. It is even claimed that often the number of pairs of hands is even higher than just two hundred.

It is Kept for Ageing

You might have not heard this before or just didn’t know much about it, but the ageing of tobacco is very important in terms of making tobacco. This ageing doesn’t only take place before the cigar is made, but often at times it is also aged afterwards. This ageing of tobacco is important for the cigar to reach to the highest level of its flavor.

But often the tobacco isn’t aged properly, and you can figure that out if a tobacco tastes like fresh grass or raw beans. Similarly, if a cigar is reminiscent of almond, raisin or orange blossom flavors; you can tell that it has finely aged.

Cutting and Lighting it Rightly is Important

If you’re more of someone who enjoys handmade cigars, you’ll know how it doesn’t come ready to be lit instantly. Instead, with handmade cigars you have to cut the head a little and then light it up. Now you can surely make use of different types of cutters and lighters, but it’s important to first understand the basic rules of cutting.

This means that if you’re cutting your cigar too much, it just won’t be right. Instead, if you go for cutting less of the head (as you can always cut more), it’ll still be better than cutting a lot. Similarly, when you are lighting your cigar, it’s important you do it delicately with the least direct contact. That’s because too much contact of the flame with your cigar would completely ruin its taste.

Smoking Slowly Keeps The Flavor

When it comes to cigars, it’s mainly all about savoring the moment. But since not many are familiar with this fact about cigars, most cigar smokers tend to puff quite often. These frequent puffs of cigar make it get overheated and have a bitter taste. So it’s better to let your cigar burn slow and cool, while steadily enjoying its flavor. For a better idea, it’s suitable to puff a cigar with an interval of at least 30 seconds or a minute.

Choosing the Right One Wisely

Understanding the blend of cigars before choosing one, is also important. As much as it is common to just go buy the cigar you find the most appealing, it’s important to choose a cigar that isn’t too mild or too strong. Now this doesn’t mean that you need to know about every component of the cigar, but instead you should just have an idea of its strength level before buying it.

Difference of Quality & Quantity

When you’re heading to buy a good cigar, it doesn’t always have to be a costly one. That’s because the taste of the cigar doesn’t vary with its price. You can find a more enjoyable cigar at a cheaper rate instead of going for highly priced cigars. Similarly, if you just aren’t up for great taste, but also amazing quality; you’ll have to pay for it.

That’s because a great quality with the best materials and finest construction costs more in comparison to the ones that aren’t that high in quality. Even in terms of raw material, you can’t consider every tobacco of equal quality. So it’s better to understand what you really want, before heading out to buy a cigar.

Now, once you’ve known and understood all the major as well as minor facts about cigars that aren’t commonly known, it’s time you can surely call yourself a cigar aficionado. Go get your favorite cigar, light it up and savor it!