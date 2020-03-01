



Tragic news of the loss of the life of yet another pilot, the fourth in just 6 months, who has died close to La Manga following the crash of an AGA Aircraft from the San Javier Academy into either the Mar Menor or the Mediterranean.

The victim, Commander Garvalena, was an experienced pilot with more than 2,300 hours, who sadly leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

Pilar de la Horadada council received a hefty bill last week with the news that they have to pay the contractor 2.7 million euro following the cancellation of the contract for La Paloma, the new cultural centre, and as the Coronavirus spreads into Spain two more cases in the Valencian Community over the weekend bringing the total number to 15.