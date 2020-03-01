



Health Minister says Community is well prepared to deal with Coronavirus

She says there is currently “no reason” to suspend mass gatherings

As two new cases increase the number of coronavirus cases in the Valencian Community to 15 experts attending Friday’s packed seminar at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, organised by the Chair of Infectious Diseases and HIV, say that the passing of time and the gradual rise in temperatures are both important aspects that will help to curb the current planetary crisis.

Despite the World Health Organisation increasing the global threat to “very high,” this was one of the main conclusions drawn from the seminar organised by the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche at which health experts from across the province analysed the current and the future threat.

Apart from highlighting the facts that the arrival of spring and improvements in the weather will cause a noticeable decline in the spread of the disease, as with the flu, experts also said that the province is well prepared, with constant updates of the actions required, so as to avoid the repetition of the crisis that we have seen in China in recent weeks.

They also warned that the real risk of any pandemic is in Africa, given the lack of sanitation generally across the continent.

However the weekend brought two new cases to the Community, increasing the number of those tested positive to fifteen.

Minister of Health Ana Barceló said that none of those affected had travelled to risk areas, so they have been infected by contact. Three of them have mild symptoms and are at in home isolation.

Barceló said that the Ministry “is strictly monitoring the growth of the virus, limiting its spread as far as possible and anticipating situations that could occur,” adding that there is currently “no reason” to suspend mass gatherings such as Fallas or football matches.

As at Sunday lunchtime there are 73 active cases of the virus in Spain. 15 are in the Valencian Community, 14 in Madrid, 12 in Andalusia, 9 in Catalonia, 7 in the Canary Islands, 4 in Extremadura, 3 in Castilla y León, 3 in the Basque Country, 2 in the Balearic Islands, 1 in Castilla-La Mancha, 1 in Navarra, 1 in Asturias and 1 in Cantabria.