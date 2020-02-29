Monjeni completes 2,131-1 Canadian bet





By Andrew Atkinson

Winning tip, Ian Williams trained Monjeni, obliged at Lingfield Park on Saturday at 10-1 – backed from 12-1 – under jockey Oliver Stammers, completing a 2,131-1 Canadian bet.

Seven-year-old Monjeni gained a 5 lengths win, ahead of 11-4 favourite Seaport, ridden by Luke Catton, in the BetWay Apprentice Handicap over 1 mile 7 furlongs.

Captain Chaos (9-2), Definitly Red (evens), Stratagem (4-9) and Top Breeze (7-4) were winning selections.

Each-way selections Little Steve (7-1), Mr Music (4-1), The Perfect Crown (7-4), Noble Fox (2-1), Bill Cody (5-1) and The Voice Of A Leader (12-1) were placed. NR: Jerrysback 2.25 Doncaster.

*Newbury meeting abandoned, due to waterlogged course.

