Captain causes Chaos at Donny





By Andrew Atkinson

Captain Chaos, tipped to win, landed the 888SportGrimthorpe Handicap C2 Chase at Doncaster on Saturday, returning at odds of 9-2.

Trained by Dan Skelton and ridden by Harry Skelton, 9 year old Captain Chaos made all over the 3 miles 2 furlongs race on heavy going, under 10st 13lb.

After winning by 54 lengths, ahead of 9-4 favourite Worthy Farm, Captain Chaos’ jockey Harry Skelton said: “He ground out the win – against a strong headwind – he deserved the win.”

Captain Chaos had finished runner-up at Warwick, Newcastle (twice) and Wetherby, trainer Dan Skelton said: “It’s been a case of ‘nearly, nearly’ to win – so it’s great to win – and credit goes to the horse.”

