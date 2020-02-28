Summer launch for NEW flights between Teesside and Alicante 





The new flights to Alicante, which start on July 17, will be running twice a week from Teesside airport. The route was announced by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and Eastern Airways’ Managing Director Tony BurgMr Houchen said: “Ever since we brought our airport back into public ownership and saved it from closure, one question I’ve been asked again and again is, ‘When can we fly to Alicante?’

“I told people not to expect this in year one but, I’m over the moon to be able to announce this ahead of the first anniversary of buying the airport. From this summer, people in Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool will be able to fly from their local airport to the Spanish city, and get to the seaside from Teesside quickly and easily.

“I would like to thank Eastern Airways, a longstanding partner of the airport, who have shown time and time again they share our ambitions to make it a success. In the past year, we’ve announced flights that are brilliant for businesses, as well as popular locations for holidaymakers, and we’re continuing to add to these routes.

Courtesy: The Northern Echo