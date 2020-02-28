Lo Marabu Golf Society at Bonalba





For this month’s meeting a group of 28 players visited the established course at Bonalba taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was beautiful for a February day and the course in good condition but swirling winds and tricky pin positions took their toll on the scores.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

Gold Division

1st – Tony Ollier – 31 points, 2nd – Graham Mason – 30 points

Silver Division

1st – Gordon Neve – 28 points, 2nd – Steve Davey – 28 points

Bronze Division

1st – Dave Freeman – 27 points, 2nd – Terry Moseley – 25 points

Nearest the Pins – Singfield and Wheatley, Captains Gift – Chris Northover, Football Card – Chris Northover

After the game we returned to Edina’s Bar & Grill which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next fixture is the interim day at Altorreal on the 12th March 2020 followed by the society day at Vistabella on the 26th March 2020.

