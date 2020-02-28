Coronavirus outbreak sees Olympic triathlon qualifiers switched from Chengdu to Valencia





By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor Leader Exclusive

VALENCIA has been chosen to host the Olympic mixed relay triathlon qualifying event – switched to Spain from Chengdu following the coronavirus situation in China.

Chengdu which was set to hold the qualifying stages on May 9, will now take place in Valencia on May 1. Over 11,000 athletes are set to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, during July 24-August 9, with 206 Nations taking part.

It is the final chance for the mixed teams to secure a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The qualifying phase for triathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics comprises a total of 110 athletes, from respective NOCs.

All athletes undergo a qualifying process to earn a place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games through the Continental Qualification Events, the World Qualification Event, and the Olympic Qualification List that began on May 11, 2018, concluding on May 11, 2020.

Ten NOCs will each earn four quota spots – two per gender – through mixed team qualification, with the top seven NOCs in the ITU mixed relay rankings of March 31, 2020 qualifying.

NOCs, other than those seven, can participate in the 2020 ITU Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification Event, with three more teams earning Olympic quota places via that competition.

The individual rankings of May 11 2020 will provide quota spots to 31 athletes in each gender.

The first 26 spots will go sequentially to the best ranked athletes, subject to a limit of three per NOC (if all three are in the top 30) or two per NOC (if the third is outside the top 30).

For the purposes of this allocation, any NOC that qualified through mixed relay (that has two quota places in each gender) must ignore its two highest-ranked competitors in each gender.

Five additional spots will be awarded by continent, to the best-ranked remaining athlete from that continent, whose NOC has not already qualified any quota places.

Two places per gender are reserved for the host, with two final places in each gender awarded by Tripartite Commission invitation.

The Games will see the introduction of new and additional competitions at the Summer Olympics, including 3×3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and Madison cycling, along with additional mixed events.

Under new IOC policies, that allow the host organising committee to add sports to the Olympic programme to augment the permanent core Olympic events, the Games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts.

The 2020 Olympic Games will also see the return of baseball and softball for the first time since 2008.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus which began in Wuhan, China, approximately 80,000 people have been diagnosed, with cases in Spain, Italy, and Britain. Latest figures are 2,700 people have died.