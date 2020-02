Studio32 Musical Theatre Company are currently in rehearsals for their forthcoming summer show which is the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, ‘South Pacific’. The company are appealing for any budding young actors out there between 7-12 years of age to contact us to arrange an audition for a part in the musical.

If you have a son/daughter/grandson/granddaughter or know of anyone who you think would be interested, please call Philip on: 603 269 365 or email: info@studiothirtytwo.org