Win Ugly or Ugly Win?





FT: Sporting Guardamar CD “A” 0 – 3 CD Montesinos

So the saying goes, real champions can play badly and still find a way to win. Such was the case as table-toppers CD Montesinos took on Sporting Guardamar last Sunday. Another win would secure Monte’s 8 point advantage over their nearest rivals in the on-going quest for promotion.

After another “niggly” start, the sizeable crowd were treated to a moment of magic with barely 8 minutes on the clock when the ball broke to GERMAN (23) outside the box, who then deliciously lobbed a ball that caught the Guardamar keeper off guard and found the net. Hopes were understandably high for more to come.

Sadly, what followed was, to put it mildly, a real disappointment. Rather than capitalising on the great start, Monte mysteriously got drawn into a midfield tug-o-war. The game, punctuated with a seemingly endless succession of fouls and stoppages, sank without trace as a spectacle. Yes, Monte had half chances, but they were lacklustre and devoid of any the bright, attacking play we have become accustomed to. Way too many players having off days and appearing not to care. Their opponents though, were equally as bad, showing very little, despite Monte’s uninspiring efforts in front of them. Something had to change in the final period.

I would have been delighted to say that the break brought about a change, painfully, the same thin gruel was offered up. The game wasn’t so much stop-start as stop-stop and more stop! Guardamar, with the one goal deficit, slowly realised that they might get something from the match and rallied briefly, they even forced CARLOS (13) into a couple of good saves and hit the post with a fierce drive. Monte’s response seemed to be, more of the same, but with substitutes.

The contest grew more and more nervy as full time approached, when substitutes ALFREDO (10) and newby CRISTIAN (19) were introduced.

These fresh legs seemed to unnerve the Guardamar back line who suddenly found themselves struggling to cope with this new attacking threat. Into the last five minutes, their resistance broke, when, released by the largely ineffective DAMIEN (20), ALFREDO (10) drew the keeper and chipped into the empty net. The relief on the pitch AND in the crowd was palpable. Literally, minutes later in a copy-cat move, a rejuvenated DAMIEN (20) lobbed home smartly to finish the job.

Be under no illusions, this was a pale copy of the Monte we have seen in previous games this season. Their shape was wrong, their passing lacking in intent, thought and competence, their approach looked shabby and flat. They will have to up their game more than a notch for future encounters if they are not to be found out by better opponents. Still, a win is a win. Vamos Monte.

TEAM:- Carlos 13, Jose Perez 22, Manu 5, Lucas 7, Luis 8, Manuel Sanchez 9, Pamies 14, Damien 20, Dario 21, Andres 24, German 23.

SUB’s:- Nikolay 1, Morante 2, Adrian 6, Alfredo 10, Cristian 19.

Match report by Chief Sports Correspondent Steve Robinson.

Photo’s by Terry Harris.

MATCH 23………..

CD Montesinos are at home on Sunday 1st March 2020, to play C.F.Sporting Albatera “A”, kick-off is 5.00pm. This match is sponsored by Charlie’s Sports Bar and Grill.

This is an important “Top of the Table” clash. A Monte win will greatly increase their chances of much deserved promotion. We need your noisy, enthusiastic support, and that of any friends that you can bring along.

