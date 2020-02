By Andrew Atkinson

Almoradi is amongst towns within the Vega Baja regions preparing for the annual gastronomic event the National Artichoke Congress in March.

The National Artichoke Congress will see hundreds gather throughout the Vega Baja regions that are hosting tastings, workshops, guided tours and music events, during March 7 and 8.

Information can be obtained from Almoradi Tourism – Alcachofa Vega Baja, and other relevant authorities websites that are participating.