



Monday 24th was the day of the Torrevieja U3A AGM. The meeting proceeded reasonably well and the majority of the outgoing officers and committee were voted back in to serve for another term.

Jill Edwards, who had served as Secretary for many years finally retired from the post and was presented with a basket of flowers by the president Peter Shaw as a token farewell gift. Although Jill will no longer be on the committee, she will still be a member of the group and will be around to help out if needed.

After the formalities had concluded, the audience were entertained by the well-known local singer/musician Paul Christie who soon had people singing along to old favourites and even managed to get a few people up dancing. Not bad for a Monday morning.

Barry Weston, Torrevieja U3A Press Officer