Fourth Case of Coronavirus in Spain, first on mainland





The Department of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the Autonomous Community. This is the fourth case confirmed in Spain but only he first on the mainland.

The Generalitat has activated the coronavirus protocol after a positive test was performed on a patient, resident in Barcelona and who had traveled in the last few days to northern Italy. The National Center for Microbiology will rush through the test in the next few hours.

The Consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, had assured the public that the Catalan health system is prepared to detect and treat a possible case of coronavirus but reiterated that none had been diagnosed in Catalonia and, therefore, the situation could not be compared with that of Italy.