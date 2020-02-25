Fourth Case of Coronavirus in Spain, first on mainland

The Department of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the Autonomous Community. This is the fourth case confirmed in Spain but only he first on the mainland.
The Generalitat has activated the coronavirus protocol after a positive test was performed on a patient, resident in Barcelona and who had traveled in the last few days to northern Italy. The National Center for Microbiology will rush through the test in the next few hours.
See also: A thousand people quarantined in Tenerife
The Consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, had assured the public that the Catalan health system is prepared to detect and treat a possible case of coronavirus but reiterated that none had been diagnosed in Catalonia and, therefore, the situation could not be compared with that of Italy.
The Ministry of Health they have added that there is a patient who is being evaluated at the Puerta del Hierro Hospital to check if he has the disease or not.
He is also an Italian patient who reported himself to a health center with symptoms coinciding with the coronavirus.
For its part, Ruiz Escudero has manifested in this regard in statements to the media during the presentation of the Ovarian Tissue Preservation Program, which he has assisted by accompanying the president of the regional government, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
The Department of Health has convened a press conference at 4:30 pm this afternoon at which the Secretary of Public Health, Joan Guix, will make a formal statement.