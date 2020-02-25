Fire Station BW top Torrevieja pool league





By Andrew Atkinson

Fire Station Black Watch top the Torrevieja 2019-20 Winter Pool League first division, ahead of Brittania A, with Iglesias A third.

Iglesias B are the front runners in division two, ahead of Terraza and The Courtyard A, the latter racking up a 7-2 away win at The George.

Santana A lead division three, with Mickey’s Bar leading the chasing pack. Despite remaining bottom The Courtyard B have chalked up renewed form, winning their last two games in a bid to climb the table, underlined by an 8-1 win against RT2.

The semi-finals Cup draw sees Britannia A v Dubliners, and Murphs v Fire Station (bw).

Sub Cup draw: Casa Ventura v Mi Sol; Santana A v Santana B.

Results, week 15.

Division 1: Britannia A 7 Casa Ventura 2, Murphs 6 Iglesias A 3, Sports Bar 3 Fire Station (gw) 6, Santana A 8 Dubliners 1. Fire Station bw (bye)

Division 2: The George 2 The Courtyard A 7,

Iglesias B 6 Sackos 3, Perro Negro 5 Vista 4,

Mi Sol 4 Britannia B 5. Terreza (bye)

Division 3: Irish Abbey 5 Oasis 4, Marina Bar 3 Mickey’s Bar 6, The Courtyard B 8 RT2 1, Porterhouse v Santana B (p). Jp’s (bye).