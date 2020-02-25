Elections to Orihuela District Boards will be held next Friday, February 28





The elections to the Orihuela District Boards will be held next Friday, February 28 with the registration period for those wishing to be considered now closed.

The District Boards are intended to be the bodies made up by residents and “have functions of consultation, information and control of limited municipal management. They will also be used to channel proposals to the Orihuela Ayuntamiento.

Each board, of which there are eleven is composed of one appointed councillor who acts as Chairperson presides over the district, and a maximum of a further 7 representatives from associations and 6 from residents.

Mayte Sánchez, the councillor for citizen participation said that the District Boards “are part of the corporation’s commitment to the participation of the people in decision-making.”

Elections will be held on Friday 28 February between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

District associations will receive an email explaining the method of voting instructions in the districts II, X and XI (Puente del Rey, Los Huertos, El Palmeral, San Anton, Camino Viejo de Callosa, Media Legua and Escorratel) and Orihuela Costa.

All persons over 18 years of age and nationals of a member state of the European Union who were registered in the municipal register as of January 27, 2020 have the right to vote, including nationals of United Kingdom.

District X of Orihuela Costa, has 16 candidates, which also includes nationals from other countries. Voting takes place at the Ramon de Campoamor civic centre in Calle el Cipres, Lomas de Cabo Roig. Candidates are:

Pedro Alcalde Álvarez

Nelson Becerra Rojas

Fernando Folgado Illana

Óscar Garrido García

Dian Mihalev Georgiev

Fermín González Rodríguez

David González Roche

Josefa Herguezabal de la Lastra

Román Jiménez Gil

Liam Antony Kiley

Laura López Domenech

Carmen Mínguez Santoro

Michael Schmieder

Christian Vanderzeypen

Óscar Armando Verdún Encina

Paulina Wysokinska

In District X1, also the Orihuela Costa, voting will take place at the Civic Centre Alameda del Mar with the 16 registered candidates: