Elections to Orihuela District Boards will be held next Friday, February 28

The elections to the Orihuela District Boards will be held next Friday, February 28 with the registration period for those wishing to be considered now closed.
The District Boards are intended to be the bodies made up by residents and “have functions of consultation, information and control of limited municipal management. They will also be used to channel proposals to the Orihuela Ayuntamiento.
Each board, of which there are eleven is composed of one appointed councillor who acts as Chairperson presides over the district, and a maximum of a further 7 representatives from associations and 6 from residents.
Mayte Sánchez, the councillor for citizen participation said that the District Boards “are part of the corporation’s commitment to the participation of the people in decision-making.”
Elections will be held on Friday 28 February between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
District associations will receive an email explaining the method of voting instructions in the districts II, X and XI (Puente del Rey, Los Huertos, El Palmeral, San Anton, Camino Viejo de Callosa, Media Legua and Escorratel) and Orihuela Costa.
All persons over 18 years of age and nationals of a member state of the European Union who were registered in the municipal register as of January 27, 2020 have the right to vote, including nationals of United Kingdom.
District X of Orihuela Costa, has 16 candidates, which also includes nationals from other countries. Voting takes place at the Ramon de Campoamor civic centre in Calle el Cipres, Lomas de Cabo Roig. Candidates are:
- Pedro Alcalde Álvarez
- Nelson Becerra Rojas
- Fernando Folgado Illana
- Óscar Garrido García
- Dian Mihalev Georgiev
- Fermín González Rodríguez
- David González Roche
- Josefa Herguezabal de la Lastra
- Román Jiménez Gil
- Liam Antony Kiley
- Laura López Domenech
- Carmen Mínguez Santoro
- Michael Schmieder
- Christian Vanderzeypen
- Óscar Armando Verdún Encina
- Paulina Wysokinska
In District X1, also the Orihuela Costa, voting will take place at the Civic Centre Alameda del Mar with the 16 registered candidates:
- Huberto Cánovas Martínez
- Antonio Cerdán Erades
- Mª Dolores Costa Mazón
- Ildefonso Crespo Martínez
- Juan Carlos Díez Requena
- Raúl Fernández Campillo
- Juan Ignacio Gómez Ene
- José Manuel González Bautista
- Dolores Henarejos Ballester
- Antonia Heredia Cortés
- Abraham Martínez Campillo
- Iván Pérez Álvarez
- Stefan Pokroppa
- Julio Serrano Martín
- Mª Isabel Yáñez Álvarez