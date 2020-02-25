



With no competition in January everyone seemed to be looking forward to the February match.

The weather was improving and by 11.00 the temperature was up to 17 degrees, with just a slight breeze, the fishing was strange with a few fish caught within the first half hour.

Willy on peg 13 caught 2 then nothing for the rest of the day.

Once again the high numbers proved to be more productive with 6 out of the 7 catching compared to only 3 from the low numbers

The results for February are as follows,

……………………. peg 9……15.96 kgs Richard Woods……….peg 3 .. …8.66 kgs Jackie … ………………peg 2……..6.80 kgs …………………….peg 13……6.20 kgs

The winners in our pairs competition were Tony and Richard Wood with a combined weight of 24.62 kgs.

The next 2 competitions Saturday 14th March and Saturday 11th April are fully booked with all 14 places gone, however we do need names for reserves as absentees can occur for various reasons.

Entry is 10€ with includes a snack lunch.

Tight Lines, Jackie Breslin