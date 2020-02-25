



DIVAs, (Drama in the (Hondón) Valley Association) a small, independent group of amateur drama actors, are all set to perform their second play, the humorous “Thank You, Mr Dickens“.

Our two performances on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th March – will be in the theatre in Hondón de los Frailes – starting at 7.45 p.m.

Tickets, at just 5€, are available locally or by contacting us on hondondivas@gmail.com and you can also find us on Facebook.

Our play is set in “old London town” on Christmas eve and gives a light-hearted look at Victorian England as the ‘girls’ in the local Bawdy House are preparing to celebrate Christmas. Suddenly there is a knock on the door and a stranger appears!

Please come and support us and email if you would like to know more or need directions to the theatre.