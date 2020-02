What a wonderful evening last Saturday for the Torrevieja annual carnival where over 2000 people danced through the city streets cheered along by thousands of enthusiastic spectators.

The parade meandered along the Plaza de María Asunción, along Calle Ramón Gallud to Calle Orihuela, singing and dancing all the way in a true party spirit.

Attached to this article are over 50 of the wonderful photos of the event captured by Keith Nicol.