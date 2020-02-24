



By Andrew Atkinson

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers are returning to Villamartin in September after a successful concert on the Costa Blanca south last year.

“Last year was amazing – this year will be even moreso – the atmosphere in 2019 was more than electric.

“We have never seen a crowd in the Plaza like it,” said Casey Shaddock, spokesperson from Villamartin Plaza.

McKeown reminisced about Bay City Rollers band mate Alan Longmuir, during his concert in Villamartin in 2019, paying tribute to the late band member, performing Rollers’ hits, including Shang a Lang, Saturday Night and Bye Bye Baby, with a plethora of Tartan Army fans singing along.

McKeown, Wood and the late Longmuir were the only members of the Bay City Rollers to re-unite in 2015.

McKeown, 63, who pelted a Bay City City Rollers reunion, following his gig at Villamartin last year, said: “I have to think about myself – and my band. I’m happy doing my own thing.”

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers are appearing at The Villamartin Plaza on September 24, with a fireworks finale: “It will be one of the most spectacular nights in all of Spain,” said Shaddock.

Image: Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers at Villamartin Plaza in 2019.