REFC Torrevieja defeat Hondon Nieves CF

REFC Torrevieja gained a 3-1 away win at Hondon Nieves CF in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Saturday in a four goal encounter.

Bottom club CF Sporting San Fulgencio took a vital point – in their quest to avoid relegation – in a goalless draw away at eleventh placed CD Cox.

San Fulgencio player Dani O’Rourke told The Leader: “We played well, but missed the opportunity to score on three occasions. We had control at all times.”

Racing San Miguel gained a 3-2 victory away at CF Castalla in a five goal thriller. CF Rafal and Callosa Deportivo shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Atletico de Catral defeated Alguena CF 3-0. CF Popular Orihuela lost 3-2 at home against CD Altet.

In the 2nd Regional CD Benijofar ran up an 8-0 win at home against visitors Daya Nuevo Atletico CF, to keep their promotion hopes alive. CD Montesinos remain top.