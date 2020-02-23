Nosmoking club donation to MABS





We have today made a second donation (they couldn’t attend last week) this time to MABS. Again it was in the sum of 1.000€ and I attach another photo, this time of Christine handing the money over to Phillip and Ann Walsh from MABS.

The picture was taken by Colin Lancaster. We like to support charities that are active in the local community, and each year at our AGM a vote is taken as to which charities our members wish to support.

We meet every Thursday at 11a.m. at Che Loco in El Chaparral except the last Thursday of the month when we are often on a day-trip, and all non-smokers are very welcome to come along and join us.