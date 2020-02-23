Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 17.2.20





It was two scores to count out of four (but all on the par 3’s) for Monday’s game. Our winners, with 101 points, were Petina Murray, Donna Campbell (making a guest appearance), Nigel Price and Terry Field (who probably won’t be making a guest appearance anytime soon).

Wednesday and it was another dreaded ‘Medal’ round. Mind you it didn’t seem to phase Benedicte Kruse as she took 1st place with an impressive nett score of 68. Hot on her heels were John Dobson with 74 and Graham Murray with 75. Just the one ‘2’ today which was recorded by Dave Pulling.

I did at one point ask my playing partner, John Shervell, ‘What do you think of my game? and was somewhat disappointed when he replied, ‘It’s very good but personally I prefer golf’.

Friday’s format was the ever popular, but not often played, ‘2 ball Texas Scramble’. With a fabulous score of nett 63.75 (only 1.25 off our all-time record) were Lindsay Forbes and Joyce McClusky. Lindsay also happened to be in that record holding team back in 2016. Second spot, with a nett 65, went to Dave Pulling and our new Swedish friend, Haken Fagerstedt.

We’re all looking forward to next Wednesday after the draw was made today for a Presidents v Secretary’s singles match play competition. Watch this space!

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell