La Marina GS at La Finca





20th February -Today, La Marina Golf Society played at La Finca Golf Course. The format was individual Stableford and was competed for by 21 members.

The course was in good condition with the greens becoming a little more challenging throughout the day.

Our winner in the Gold section, scoring 31 points was Danny Divers who also got nearest the pin on hole 3. The winner in the Silver section scoring 36 points was Vic Smith who also got nearest the pin on hole 13.

Nearest the pin on hole 6 was Gill Ludkiewicz and 16 was Lesley Cullen. The two’s pot wasn’t won so it is a rollover for the next game.

Many thanks to Paolo, Helena and Nicky at the Sports Complex in La Marina (our 19th hole) for our after-game refreshments.

Our next game is on the 5th March at Altorreal 10.00 first tee.

Tuesday, March 10th at the Sports Complex is our Quiz night. 10euro which also includes dinner. For more information please email our Social Secretary Iain Lyall at Iain.lyall54@gmail.com