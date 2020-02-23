



By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

Tyson Fury KO’d Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of the WBC heavyweight championship in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning – following Wilder’s corner throwing the towel in.

“The King has returned to the top of the throne!,” said champ Fury in victory.

“A big shout to Deontay Wilder – who manned up – he really did show the heart of a champion,” said Fury.

“I hit him with a clean rights – that dropped him – and he got back up,” said Fury.

“He is a warrior and will be back,” said Fury, who thanked Jesus, and sang the song ‘American Pie’ in rejoicing.

Former champion Wilder said: “Things like this happen – the best man won – but my corner threw in the towel.

“I was ready to go out on my shield. I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight.

“It is what it is – I make no excuses. I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield.

“I’m a warrior. He had a great performance – even the greatest have lost and came back.

“You just take it for what it is and come back stronger next time. This is what big-time boxing is about.”

Wilder was under pressure from Gypsy King Fury, from Morecambe, being knocked down and suffering bleeding from the ear, before the seventh heaven KO as the referee stopped the fight, following the corner throwing the towel in.

Fury continued to beat up Wilder in the sixth round, having sent him to the canvas again in round five, with Fury getting a point taken away – for hitting Wilder on the break.

Wilder survived round four, as Fury put pressure on. A right hand from Fury in the third had dazed Wilder, prior to the first knockdown.

Fury put together jabs in the second round, with Wilder connecting with a right; Fury throwing a right hand towards the end.

From the outset it was Fury who took the fight to Wilder in the opening round – as the Morecambe legend predicted – in the £100m purse fight, shared 50-50.

Wilder has a re-match clause with Fury. A potential fight with Anthony Joshua is waiting in the wings.