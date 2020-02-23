Greenlands Bowls Club by Dave Webb





There was Murder and Mystery at Greenlands sports complex on Saturday night, great entertainment and a 3 course meal to boot. Thanks go to all the members who took part and to Jill Collins who organised the evening.

No one guessed who the Murderer was, but it was a fair cop (Tom Hill) who confessed in the end.

In the Enterprise league the Maples were home to San Luis Klingons, final score, shots, 91 – 129, Points, 5 – 9.

BWR were – L Morris, T French, C Dewar. 23 – 17.

In the Voyager Division, the Beech were away to San Luis Galaxies, final score, shots, 142 – 81. Points, 10 – 4. BWR were, J Whitworth, P Ayres, D Whitworth. 39 – 7.

In the Voyager Division, the Chestnuts were at home to Monte-Mar Torreadors, final score – shots 90 – 79. Points, 8 – 6. BWR were – V Richards, S Sellwood, M Hirst. 20 – 14.

In the Southern League the Oaks were away to San Luis Tigers.Final score, shots132 – 76. Points, 10 – 4. BWR were J Bowman, T French, G Fisher. 31 – 10.

The Cedars were away to Monte Mar Toreadors, final score, shots 93 – 102. Points, 6 – 8. BWR were, B Farrington,R Farrington, D Thompson, 19 – 12.

In Division C, The Elms were against Emerald Isle Outlaws, final scores – shots 100 – 94, Points, 8 – 6. BWR were, V Richards, R Hart, T Hodges. 27 – 9.

In div C the Ash played Vistabella Conquistadors, final score, Shots 102 – 103, Points 6 – 8. BWR were, J Inns, M Cassidy, M Inns. 27 – 16. For all inquires please contact the Club Secretary on 698418987 or visit our website – greenlands-bowls.wixsite.com/greenlandsbowlsclub