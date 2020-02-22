Kempton 57-1 treble 





By Andrew Atkinson

Song For Someone (11-8), Mystical Clouds (3-1) (10-1 ante-post) and Boothill (5-1) backed from 15-2 completed a 57-1 winning- treble tips at Kempton Park on Saturday. A Patent bet (7 bets) paid £117 for a £1 stake.

Palmer’s Hill (11-2), *Kildisart (10-1), and Valleres (5-1) backed from 9-1, were each-way placed selections. *Skybet paid 5 places.

Master Tommytucker fell, when leading in the BetWay Novices Chase, when going clear four out.

Newcastle and Chepstow NH meetings were abandoned, due to flooding.

At Lingfield Park selections Bombshell was a non-runner and Behind The Wall was withdrawn. Tip, City Tour (11-4) finished second behind 5-4f Pirate King.

