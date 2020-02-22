



By Andrew Atkinson

Racehorse breeder-owner enthusiast Trevor Hemmings was at Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium on Saturday afternoon as his horse Mystical Clouds won at Kempton Park.

Millionaire Hemmings, owner of The Lilywhites, received the news as North End were on their way to a 2-1 win against Hull City in the Championship, having been trailing 1-0 against The Tigers, to keep a play off promotion bid to the Premier League on course.

Mystical Clouds, who ran fourth at Sandown Park over 2m 4f in January, was successful in winning the C3 Heed Your Hunch At BetWay Handicap Chase over the same distance.

Trained by Alan King and ridden by Tom Cannon, Mystical Clouds gained a three quarter lengths win over Aintree My Dream.

The post Cannon fires Mystical Clouds to Kempton win appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.