



BigFM and BR2 radio presenter and performer Dean Alexanda has died suddenly following a heart attack on February 20 in San Miguel.

“Words do fail me following the passing of my good friend and colleague Dean Alexanda,” said BigFM owner Richie Sparks.

“Dean came to Spain to join me at BigFM and has been a huge part of the station for the last four years. His endless energy and passion for his job and family was an inspiration. He will be sadly missed.

“Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences go to his family and friends. Deano you will be missed,” Richie continued.

Fellow presenters Des Stoneham and Lee Howard also paid tribute to Dean: “It is very sad news of the sudden death of Dean Alexanda. RIP mate, you will be sorely missed,” said Des, whose Saturday morning BigFM show was in memory of him.

“We have lost an amazing BigFM radio presenter. The amazing Dean Alexanda. My deepest condolences go to his wife and family. RIP.,” said Lee.

The Funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 25, at 1pm at the Tanatorio, Av. Delfina Viudes 03181 Torrevieja.