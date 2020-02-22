8-1 tip ‘Dude’ Goring Lingfield win





By Andrew Atkinson

Goring gained a success when landing the Class 2 Bombardier Handicap over 1 mile for trainer Eve Johnson-Houghton under jockey Charles Bishop at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

“I love this horse!,” said delighted trained Eve, after 8 year-old Goring won his 10th career win, in style, when coming from last to first.

“I’m thrilled and Charlie gave a great ride – he’s such a ‘dude’ – a joy to have,” said Eve.

“Goring is a model of consistency,” said jubilant jockey Bishop, who punched the air in victory at the winning post.

